Lightning's Matthew Peca: Returned to AHL
Peca was sent back to AHL Syracuse on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
With the Lightning taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and comfortable with its forwards, the club opted to send Peca back to the minors to assist AHL Syracuse in its upcoming playoff run. Peca will likely rejoin the Lightning if they are still alive when the Crunch have completed its campaign, but he remains unlikely to draw into the lineup barring another injury among Tampa's forward ranks.
