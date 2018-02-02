Lightning's Matthew Peca: Tallies three points
Peca scored a goal and added two assists against the Flames in a 7-4 win Thursday.
After playing sparse minutes since being called up, Peca played 17:29 in this game. Maybe it's because he's actually been producing results. The 24-year-old rookie now has a three-game point streak.
