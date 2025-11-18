Crozier (undisclosed) is back on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Crozier has been battling an undisclosed injury that has seen him coming in and out of the lineup. The 25-year-old Calgary native is pointless in his last four appearances while trying to work his way back to 100 percent. With Crozier on the shelf, the Lightning recalled Steve Santini and Declan Carlile from the minors.