Crozier scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Crozier's first goal of the season got the Lightning on the board at 19:27 of the second period to break up Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid. The 25-year-old Crozier has had his season disrupted by an undisclosed injury, but he's picked up five points in 15 outings so far. He's added 25 shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-3 rating, offering a little grit in a bottom-four role.