Crozier (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Colorado on Tuesday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Crozier will suit up for the first time since Oct. 14 versus the Capitals, a stretch of eight games on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old defenseman notched three assists in four outings. With Crozier back, Charle-Edouard D'Astous could be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.