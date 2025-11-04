Lightning's Max Crozier: In action versus Avs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crozier (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Colorado on Tuesday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Crozier will suit up for the first time since Oct. 14 versus the Capitals, a stretch of eight games on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old defenseman notched three assists in four outings. With Crozier back, Charle-Edouard D'Astous could be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Lightning's Max Crozier: Not playing Thursday•
-
Lightning's Max Crozier: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Lightning's Max Crozier: Won't play in next three games•
-
Lightning's Max Crozier: Put on injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Max Crozier: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Lightning's Max Crozier: Exits Tuesday's game•