Crozier was called up from the minors Friday.

Crozier's promotion comes as Erik Cernak once again finds himself in the infirmary with an upper-body injury. For his part, Crozier has notched one goal and six helpers in 24 contests for the Crunch. Selected by the Lightning in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Crozier would be making his NHL debut if he gets into the lineup against Anaheim on Saturday.