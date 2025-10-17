Crozier (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Friday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday, so Crozier will miss Friday's clash in Detroit and Saturday's tilt in Columbus, but those are the only two games he's ineligible to play in. Tampa Bay has also recalled Steve Santini and Scott Sabourin (suspension) on Friday. Darren Raddysh is likely to draw into the lineup due to Crozier's absence, but there is a chance that Santini will feature on the third pairing instead of Raddysh.