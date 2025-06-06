Crozier inked a three-year, $2.325 million contract with Tampa Bay on Friday. The agreement is two-way for the 2025-26 campaign, but it converts to a one-way contract for the remainder of the term.

Crozier had nine goals, 34 points and 75 PIM across 52 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. The 25-year-old defenseman also has two assists, seven PIM and 27 hits in 18 career NHL outings with Tampa Bay. The structure of the deal suggests that the Lightning see Crozier as someone who might be able to maintain a role on the NHL roster by 2026-27. In the meantime, Crozier will compete for an Opening Night spot with Tampa Bay during training camp, but he'll likely start next season in the minors.