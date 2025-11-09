Crozier has missed the Lightning's last two games due to injury but is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's contest versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Crozier was thought to be in the clear when he played against the Avalanche on Tuesday, but it appears he's suffered a setback. The 25-year-old defenseman previously missed eight games due to an undisclosed issue, and it looks like it has cropped up again. However, since he's day-to-day, he may not be out much longer, which would help bolster a defense that could also be missing Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed).