Head coach Jon Cooper relayed Tuesday that he doesn't expect Crozier (undisclosed) to be available for any of the team's next three home games, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Crozier was placed on injured reserve Friday, as he was injured against the Capitals on Oct. 14. The right-shot defenseman is off to a good start in 2025-26, recording three helpers, six hits and a plus-2 rating over four appearances. With Cooper's update in mind, Crozier shouldn't be expected to suit up until at least Oct. 28 in Nashville.