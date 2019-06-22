Lightning's Maxim Cajkovic: Heads to Bolts late in Round 3

Cajkovic was drafted 89th overall by the Lightning at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The first-overall selection in the 2018 CHL Import Draft, Cajkovic was tasked with carrying the load for a dreadful Saint John (QMJHL) Sea Dogs team. And all things considered (22 goals, 46 points in 60 games), he did a heck of a job. It's always difficult to get a read on draft-eligible prospects when they play on such poor clubs. Is Cajkovic really that talented? Or did he have the puck the entire game because there was no one else on his team who could make a play? Cajkovic has proven he thinks the game well and has an above-average offensive skill set. There is some risk involved with this selection, but Tampa Bay was smart to take the gamble at this point in the draft.