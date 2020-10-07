Groshev was drafted 85th overall by the Lightning at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

NHL scouts have gotten multiple looks at Groshev on the international level. He was on Russia's World Junior team this past year, as well are their U18 team back in 2018-19. The big Russian has struggled to produce in both tournaments and for his club teams, but does have some legitimate offensive ability. Groshev's work ethic is strong, he can kill penalties, and has experience playing both left and right wing. Groshev's ceiling is likely that of a versatile bottom-six option but you must look beyond the boxscore to notice the contributions he brings to the table.