Groshev has been recalled from AHL Syracuse by the Lightning, the team announced Sunday.

The Lightning defensemen injury list is extensive: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed) and Erik Cernak (hand). That left the roster at just five healthy defensemen, necessitating the call-up of Groshev. Should the 24-year-old, leading AHL Syracuse in blueline scoring with 12 points, play Sunday, it will be his NHL debut.