Groshev posted three assists in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Rochester on Wednesday.

Groshev has yet to score a goal this season, collecting six assists over 10 games. He had just 14 points in 56 regular-season outings a year ago, down from 30 points in 67 games in his AHL rookie year. Groshev is in the final year of his entry-level deal, and it's unclear if he's shown the Lightning enough to be given a qualifying offer this summer.