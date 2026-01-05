Groshev was demoted to AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Groshev has been a healthy scratch for seven of his eight games on the NHL roster, tallying an assist in his lone appearance for the Bolts this year. While the team could bring another defenseman up from the minors ahead of Tuesday's clash with Colorado, the decision to reassign Groshev could be an indication that Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) is close to returning.