Bournival was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Bournival figures to continue flip-flopping between the NHL and AHL, as that's precisely what he's done since originally latching on with the Canadiens in 2012-13. He has yet to make his season debut at the highest level this season, though, and Matthew Peca -- who was also called up from Syracuse on Sunday -- should be the favorite to hold down a fourth-line spot while Ondrej Palat sits out with an undisclosed ailment.