Lightning's Michael Bournival: Demoted Sunday
Bournival (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, TSN reports.
While he may not be on the 23-man roster for Opening Night, Bournival should headline the short list of potential call-ups throughout the season. Since joining the Lightning, the center has appeared in just 24 games, but should get an extended look sooner or later
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Inks one-year extension•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Reassigned to minors•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Descends to AHL•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Called up Sunday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...