Lightning's Michael Bournival: Descends to AHL
Bournival was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Bournival suited up for four of eight games in this NHL stint, accruing seven shots on goal and eight hits while averaging 9:21 of ice time. The 25-year-old fits well in minors, though, racking up 13 goals, 14 assists and 40 PIM in 40 AHL games this season. Barring further injuries to the Lightning's forwards, expect Bournival to stay in Syracuse.
