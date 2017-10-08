Lightning's Michael Bournival: Gets hook from Bolts
Bournival was waived by the Lightning on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Here's a guy who has been waived multiple times since debuting with the Canadiens in 2013-14. As a result, he has no fantasy appeal.
