Bournival (undisclosed) -- who was injured during training camp and started the year on non-roster, injured reserve -- was placed on waivers Thursday for the purpose of reassignment, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Now healthy, Bournival will link up with AHL Syracuse -- assuming he clears waivers -- where he racked up 34 points in 57 outings last season. The 26-year-old has only appeared in 24 games for the Lightning since joining the organization prior to the 2016-17 campaign and will likely spend the bulk of his time in the minors this year as well.