Bournival signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Lightning on Thursday.

Bournival spent the majority of the season at AHL Syracuse, racking up 34 points -- 15 goals and 19 assists -- 57 games with the Crunch. He made a couple of brief appearances with the Lightning in 2017-18 and will likely resume the role of a borderline forward for the organization next season.

