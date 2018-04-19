Lightning's Michael Bournival: Inks one-year extension
Bournival signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Lightning on Thursday.
Bournival spent the majority of the season at AHL Syracuse, racking up 34 points -- 15 goals and 19 assists -- 57 games with the Crunch. He made a couple of brief appearances with the Lightning in 2017-18 and will likely resume the role of a borderline forward for the organization next season.
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Reassigned to minors•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Descends to AHL•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Called up Sunday•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Gets hook from Bolts•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Will be placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...