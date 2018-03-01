Lightning's Michael Bournival: Reassigned to minors
Bournival was demoted to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Bournival has played in just five NHL games this season in which he averaged a mere 9:21 of ice time. Unsurprisingly, the club opted to send him back to the Crunch in order to get him some additional minutes. In a swap of players, the Lightning called up Anthony Cirelli to fill out their lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Rejoins NHL club•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Descends to AHL•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Called up Sunday•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Gets hook from Bolts•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Will be placed on IR•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Remains day-to-day•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...