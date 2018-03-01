Bournival was demoted to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Bournival has played in just five NHL games this season in which he averaged a mere 9:21 of ice time. Unsurprisingly, the club opted to send him back to the Crunch in order to get him some additional minutes. In a swap of players, the Lightning called up Anthony Cirelli to fill out their lineup.

