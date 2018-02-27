Bournival was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Bournival has drawn into four games for the Lightning this season, but he has yet to tally a point for the Lightning this season while averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per game. He should provide the team with some depth up front with a back-to-back set on tap, but he could remain in the press box if both Tyler Johnson (undisclosed) and Nikita Kucherov (upper body) are able to play.

