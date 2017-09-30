Lightning's Michael Bournival: Remains day-to-day
Bournival (undisclosed) will sit out Saturday's preseason game and remains day-to-day, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bournival should earn a roster spot with the Bolts for Opening Night, but there's no guarantee he will be ready to dress for the tilt. The team should update his status closer to Friday's contest against the Panthers, but it's best to consider him questionable for that game at this point.
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Will sit out preseason contest•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Re-signs with Tampa Bay on two-way deal•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Sent down Sunday•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Promoted to big club•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Heads back to minors•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Upgrades to regular jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...