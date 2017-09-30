Bournival (undisclosed) will sit out Saturday's preseason game and remains day-to-day, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bournival should earn a roster spot with the Bolts for Opening Night, but there's no guarantee he will be ready to dress for the tilt. The team should update his status closer to Friday's contest against the Panthers, but it's best to consider him questionable for that game at this point.