Bournival was sporting a non-contact jersey at Friday's training camp session, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Bournival may have the inside track to a spot on the 23-man roster, but an extended absence could put his position with the team in jeopardy. Even if he does make the roster out of camp, the center is unlikely to see regular minutes and figures to spend plenty of time in the press box.

