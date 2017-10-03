Bournival (undisclosed) will start the 2017-18 season on injured reserve, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Bournival was expected to make Tampa Bay's Opening Night roster as a depth option at forward, but his undisclosed ailment will likely prevent him from dressing for the Lightning's first game Friday against the Panthers. Either way, the 2010 third-round pick only totaled three points in 19 games with the 'Bolts last season, and he won't produce enough offense in 2017-18 to establish himself as a viable option in season-long fantasy formats.