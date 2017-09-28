Lightning's Michael Bournival: Will sit out preseason contest
Bournival is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury and will miss Thursday's preseason contest against Florida, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bournival should make the 23-man roster, but whether he suits up on a game-to-game basis remains to be seen. The addition of Chris Kunitz in the offseason likely pushed the 25-year-old into a reserve role to start the year -- assuming this ailment doesn't keep him sidelined long term.
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Re-signs with Tampa Bay on two-way deal•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Sent down Sunday•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Promoted to big club•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Heads back to minors•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Upgrades to regular jersey•
-
Lightning's Michael Bournival: Skates in no-contact jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...