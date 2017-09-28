Bournival is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury and will miss Thursday's preseason contest against Florida, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bournival should make the 23-man roster, but whether he suits up on a game-to-game basis remains to be seen. The addition of Chris Kunitz in the offseason likely pushed the 25-year-old into a reserve role to start the year -- assuming this ailment doesn't keep him sidelined long term.