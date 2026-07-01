Lightning's Michael Callahan: Signs with Tampa Bay

Callahan signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Callahan made 22 regular-season appearances with the Bruins across the past two years, and he'll get a change of scenery ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Across 56 regular-season games with AHL Providence last year, he recorded two goals, 14 assists and 27 PIM. It wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to spend most of his time in the minors under his two-way agreement.