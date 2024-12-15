Eyssimont notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Eyssimont snapped a four-game point drought, though he had three goals over four contests prior to the slump. The 28-year-old helped out on Declan Carlile's first NHL goal late in the third period. Eyssimont is up to five points, 52 shots on net, 32 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 27 outings. He's filled a fourth-line role and looks unlikely to replicate his 25-point regular season from 2023-24.