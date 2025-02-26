Eyssimont scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Eyssimont has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. His six shots Tuesday represented a season high. He's trending upward, but as long as he remains on the fourth line, the 28-year-old has a low ceiling. He's at 10 points, 95 shots, 77 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 53 appearances.