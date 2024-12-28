Eyssimont (lower body) won't play versus the Rangers on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Eyssimont didn't participate in Friday's practice and will miss his first game since Opening Night versus Carolina on Oct. 11. He has accounted for three goals, five points, 58 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 37 hits over 31 appearances this season.