Eyssimont (lower body) will play against the Canadiens on Sunday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Eyssimont will probably occupy a bottom-six role after missing Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He has produced three goals, five points, 58 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 37 hits over 31 appearances this season. Eyssimont will replace Jake Guentzel (upper body) in Sunday's lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Eyssimont: Not playing Saturday•
-
Lightning's Michael Eyssimont: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Michael Eyssimont: Nabs helper Saturday•
-
Lightning's Michael Eyssimont: Finds twine again•
-
Lightning's Michael Eyssimont: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Lightning's Michael Eyssimont: Tacks on goal Monday•