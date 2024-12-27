Eyssimont is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Eyssimont missed practice Friday. The 28-year-old has three goals, two assists, 37 hits and 58 shots on goal in 31 games this season. He is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Rangers.
