Lightning's Michael Leighton: Takes preseason loss
Leighton allowed two goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 preseason defeat to Carolina.
The 36-year-old Leighton played the entirety of the contest against one of his many former teams. A career journeyman, Leighton was great with AHL Charlotte last season, posting a 2.17 GAA and .921 save percentage, and should be a good depth option in the event of injury to NHL goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy or Peter Budaj.
More News
-
Lightning's Michael Leighton: Will square off against Carolina•
-
Lightning's Michael Leighton: Important AHL depth for team with Cup aspirations•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Out 4-to-6 weeks with undisclosed ailment•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Sent to AHL on Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Makes 17 saves in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Leighton: Starting Saturday in Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...