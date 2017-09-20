Lightning's Michael Leighton: Takes preseason loss

Leighton allowed two goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 preseason defeat to Carolina.

The 36-year-old Leighton played the entirety of the contest against one of his many former teams. A career journeyman, Leighton was great with AHL Charlotte last season, posting a 2.17 GAA and .921 save percentage, and should be a good depth option in the event of injury to NHL goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy or Peter Budaj.