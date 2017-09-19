Lightning's Michael Leighton: Will square off against Carolina
Leighton will patrol the blue paint versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.
Leighton is unlikely to dethrone Peter Budaj from the No. 2 role in Tampa Bay, with AHL Syracuse his probable landing spot for 2017-18. Even though it's only a preseason contest, the 36-year-old Leighton should be motivated to perform well against his former club.
