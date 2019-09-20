As expected, Tampa Bay placed Condon on waivers Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Condon was never considered a serious contender for a spot on the Lightning's 23-man roster, so this move was expected. In the likely event that he goes unclaimed, the 29-year-old netminder will head to AHL Syracuse, where he'll remain for most, if not all of the 2019-20 campaign.