Lightning's Mike Condon: LIkely headed for waivers
Condon (hip), along with Louis Domingue, will be placed on waivers if the Lightning can't find trade partners prior to Sept. 20, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. It's not all bad news for Condon, as he appears to have recovered from his hip issue, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Bringing in Condon via trade was nothing more than a salary dump for the Lightning and he was never going to get the chance to play in Tampa Bay. The netminder's disastrous 2018-19 campaign will make a trade nearly impossible, not to mention his $3 million cap hit. Condon will likely have to settle for some time in the minors proving he's rediscovered his game before a team takes a crack at him.
