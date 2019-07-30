Condon (hip) was acquired by the Lightning, along with a 2020 sixth-round pick, from the Senators in exchange for Ryan Callahan and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

Condon's days in Ottawa were numbered, especially considering he was earning $3 million while playing in the minors. The significantly more financially viable Lightning won't have the same concerns and get some added cap relief by moving off Callahan's (back) contract. Curtis McElhinney will likely earn the No. 2 job in training camp, which means Condon figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Syracuse.