Eyssimont (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs in Game 5, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eyssimont has been out since he left Game 1 of this series early, but it appears he's ready to return. Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed) will exit the lineup with Eyssimont slotting into a bottom-six role.