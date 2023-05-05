Eyssimont agreed to a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Tampa Bay on Friday.
Eyssimont had five goals, 15 points, 63 PIM and 107 hits in 54 contests with Winnipeg, San Jose and Tampa Bay in 2022-23. He started the campaign with the Jets, but was claimed off waivers by the Sharks on Jan. 6 before being traded to the Lightning in exchange for Vladislav Namestnikov on March 1. Eyssimont is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign as a bottom-six forward.
