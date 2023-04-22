Eyssimont (upper body) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Maple Leafs, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Eyssimont is set to miss his second straight game with the injury, which he sustained in Game 1 of this first-round series. There hasn't been a clear update on his status, so it's uncertain when he might be able to draw back in.

