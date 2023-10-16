Eyssimont picked up an assist for his first point of the season in Sunday's 5-2 loss against the Senators.

Eyssimont was also good for a plus-1 rating, a shot on goal, a blocked shots and three hits in his 13:57 of ice time across 17 shifts. His calling card is his hitting, and he dished out 107 hits across 54 games with the Jets, Sharks and Lightning in 2022-23.