Eyssimont (upper body) scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Toronto in Game 5 over Thursday.

Ilya Samsonov would like his goal back. Eyssimont had been forced wide on the left wing and fired a quick shot on the Toronto net from below the left circle. It trickled through Samsonov's five-hole. It made the game 2-1 early in the second period. Eyissimont had been out since Game 1 after a hard hit by Jake McCabe. He skated 12:20 and had two shots and one hit.