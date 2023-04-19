Eyssimont (undisclosed) will miss Game 2 against Toronto on Thursday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Eyssimont sustained the injury when he was hit by Jake McCabe in the second period of Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Maple Leafs. During the regular season, the 26-year-old Lightning forward had five goals and 15 points in 54 contests. With Eyssimont unavailable, the Lightning either need Tanner Jeannot (lower body) to return after missing Game 1, or Tampa Bay will want to summon someone from the AHL to help fill the void.