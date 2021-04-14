Sergachev recorded a power-play assist, two shots on net and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Sergachev had the secondary helper on Brayden Point's goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Sergachev has assists in consecutive games after snapping a seven-game drought. The Russian blueliner is at 24 points (seven on the power play), 89 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-5 rating through 42 outings.