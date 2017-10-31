Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Among league's most-productive rookies
Sergachev's assist Monday night gave him 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and thrusts him into a tie for second in rookie scoring in the NHL.
Remarkably, Sergachev has put up at least a point in eight of his last 10 games. The next major milestone for this young man comes after game 39 when the Bolts will need to weigh losing a year of eligibility on his next contract by keeping him past that point. But at this point, Sergachev is tied for third overall in scoring from the blue line in the NHL -- he's going nowhere if he keeps that up.
