Sergachev (personal) was back with the Lightning for Monday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It appears as though Sergachev will be available to play Tuesday against Toronto after missing Saturday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa. He has compiled nine goals, 51 assists, 149 shots on net, 148 blocked shots and 122 hits in 77 contests this campaign.
