Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Banged up during win
Sergachev exited Thursday's 6-5 win over the Flyers due to an undisclosed injury,
Sergachev suffered the injury when he blocked a shot from Philadelphia's Scott Laughton with his knee. The severity of his injury has yet to be revealed, but another update on his status should surface prior to Saturday's clash with the Canadiens.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Revolving door on third pairing•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Will watch from press box•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Running in quicksand•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Warming trend continues•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Sets up power-play goal•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Growing game on third pairing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...