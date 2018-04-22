Sergachev scored his first career NHL playoff goal in Saturday's Game 5, 3-1 victory over New Jersey.

It was a sweet wrister from the right point that beat Cory Schneider high glove side. Sergachev (19 years, 300 days) became the youngest player in Bolts' history to score a playoff goal.

