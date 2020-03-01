Sergachev picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

It's the third-year blueliner's first multi-point effort since Dec. 19, and Sergachev had failed to find the scoresheet entirely in his prior five games. He's now tied last year's production with 32 points (nine goals, 23 helpers) through only 65 games, giving him a shot to top the career-high 40 points he scored the season before.