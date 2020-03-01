Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Big day on power play
Sergachev picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
It's the third-year blueliner's first multi-point effort since Dec. 19, and Sergachev had failed to find the scoresheet entirely in his prior five games. He's now tied last year's production with 32 points (nine goals, 23 helpers) through only 65 games, giving him a shot to top the career-high 40 points he scored the season before.
More News
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Offers helper Saturday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Chips in with helper•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Ascension continues•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Good to go Thursday•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Heads to room with hand injury•
-
Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Finds net in blowout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.